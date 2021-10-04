Farmers continue to trust Yogi: UP Minister

"Under the leadership and direction of Yogi Adityanath, the administration has worked. FIRs have been lodged on both sides and action will be taken strictly as per law. This is Yogi government and there is the rule of law. There is no raja or rank (king or pauper)," Singh said.

Lucknow, Oct 4 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government spokesman and senior minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Monday said the farmers have a trust and belief in the Yogi Adityanath government, and it was because of this that they worked towards an agreement after the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Talking about permissions being denied to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for going to Lakhimpur Kheri, Singh said opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh were indulging in "political competitiveness due to the 2022 elections", and said the Opposition must desist from "political tourism and photo-ops".

"In politics and in a democracy, the Opposition has a right to go amidst the people and listen and understand their issues. But when there is a serious and sensitive situation and atmosphere, one must let the investigation happen first. The Opposition should wait patiently for 24-48 hours and go once the investigation becomes clear and the situation improves. No one will stop them then," Singh said.

He said the Opposition should not be "trying to take political mileage in sensitive situations".

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is in the "business of photo-ops and political tourism" in Uttar Pardesh, he said. "Samajwadi Party and the other opposition parties have political competitiveness in light of the 2022 elections," he added.

--IANS

amita/dpb