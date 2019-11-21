Farmers don't have options: AAP MP Bhagwant Mann on stubble burning

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): At a time when Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is blaming stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana for air pollution in the national capital, party MP from Punjab, Bhagwant Mann on Thursday defended the farmers over the practice.

"Farmers should not be blamed for stubble burning as they don't have any other option. Farmers will be willing to grow crops that do not produce stubble if they could make the same amount of money," Mann told ANI.The MP said that the government first boasts about the farmers' "record production" of the crop and then takes action against them for burning the stubble left behind."If the produce is in record amount, so is the stubble. Do not take action against the farmers. Give them a solution. Are farmers criminals?" Mann said."The stubble burning is an issue only in November and December. Dussehra, Diwali, and stubble all come around the same time and all three are connected to pollution. The rest of the pollution is due to vehicles and industries," he added.Mann also defended AAP against allegations that the state government spends too much on advertisements and is not taking action to prevent air pollution."Delhi government has bought DTC buses, electronic buses are also on the way and the metro is running in the city. The state government taking a lot of initiative, however, publicity for government schemes is also equally important," he said.Training guns at the BJP, Maan said that the state government only puts up advertisements about schemes and initiatives and not to promote party leaders.He also alleged that it is the BJP government which is spending too much on publicity."All they (central government) are doing is changing the names of previous government schemes and cities. They even changed the name of NITI Aayog itself. Only changing names will not do anything. They need to change the way they work as well," Mann said. (ANI)