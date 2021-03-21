Farmers' fight genuine, AAP will stand in support: Kejriwal in Punjab

Addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Punjab's Moga district, the Aam Aadmi Party chief expressed his gratitude to the state's people for opposing three agricultural laws enacted by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government.

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the farmers' protest, which began from Punjab, has become a revolution with farmers from all states uniting against the Centre's three farm laws, and assured his AAP's support to it.

"I have come here to express my gratitude for raising your voice against Centre's three draconian laws. They (BJP) say only few states' farmers are opposing the farm Bills, but it is not the truth. Your struggle from Punjab to Delhi's borders has become a revolution across the nation and people of this country are not ready to accept these farm laws which are framed for giving benefit to some selected corporates," he said.

Kejriwal said that the AAP has stood in support of farmers since beginning because it was the need of the hour and the farmers' agitation against farms laws was for a genuine cause. Had not Punjab's farmers raised their voice against Centre's farm laws, they would have lost their valuable land, he said.

Attacking both the BJP and the state's ruling Congress, he said: "You were promised subsidised electricity, waiving of farm loan, government job from each family and many more, but in return, you got nothing from these political parties which ruled the state for last 70 years. Farmers have only their land and this Modi-led Central government wants to snatch your land."

Slamming the BJP, he claimed that when farmers from Punjab reached Delhi's borders, the Centre tried to develop pressure on his government to send them into stadiums.

"When you (farmers) reached the Delhi border, the Delhi Police sent a file to the Delhi government asking to put you in different stadiums. I noticed their plan.. they wanted to put you in stadiums so that you remain inside like in jails. But, I did not sign that file despite massive pressure from by the Centre. That is why the BJP is now taking revenge from AAP government now," he added.

Kejriwal said that his party's support of the farmers did not go down well with the BJP and therefore they introduced the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCTD) (Amendment) Act 2021 to give all power the Centre's appointed Lt. Governor.

"The BJP is doing it because AAP government did not refused to accept their instructions to put you (farmers) in jails. Instead, I stood in your support and all my leaders and workers participated in protest as sevadars," he said.

Kejriwal also accused the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal of joining hands with the BJP in making of the three farms laws.

Scores of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have been sitting on protest at three borders of the national capital - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur and demanding rollback of the three farm Bills passed by the parliament last year.

