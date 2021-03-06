Farmers from Singhu reach KMP Expressway

The farmers are slated to block the 135-km-long Western Peripheral Expressway, also known as KMP Expressway, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday to mark 100 days of protest against the Centre's farm laws.

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Hundreds of farmers riding trolleys reached the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway from the Singhu border on Saturday, and are waiting for instructions to implement the blockade planned by the farmers' group.

The farmers' agitation against the farm laws passed by the Central government, had started on November 26 last year. The move to block the expressway is a part of the strategy to intensify the ongoing protest against the contentious legislations.

"We are currently collating our strength. Farmers from across the state are coming for this cause. We are also moving as many of our trolleys have already reached the KMP," Karamjit Singh, Haryana state president of Yogendra Yadav-led Jai Kisan Andolan told IANS.

Singh is deployed at Singhu protest site. He said that the protesters from Singhu will also march to join the blockade site, which will be revealed after assessing the positions of all the farmers shortly.

Those protesting at Singhu border will block the toll plazas located on the way to the KMP Expressway. Besides, the farmers from Ghazipur and Tikri borders will block Dasna and Bahadurgarh toll plaza, respectively.

Those sitting on the Shahjahanpur border will block the KMP Expressway touching Gurugram-Manesar.

Their plan of action includes freeing up the toll plazas from collecting fees. Farmers have also said that the toll plaza nearest to the border area will be blocked.

--IANS

asr/pgh