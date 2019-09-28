Farmers in Kashmir expecting higher produce of paddy

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Paddy production in Kashmir Valley is expected to be 20 per cent higher this year due to better quality of seeds and favourable climatic conditions, state's Director of Agriculture Syed Altaf Ajaz Andrabi has said.

"As per the reports, the produce is expected to cross the 70 quintals per hectare. The productivity has also gone up by 20 per cent owing to the usage of SR-3, SR-4 and SR-5 seeds", Andrabi told ANI"This year climatic conditions were considered favourable which helped the farmers get increased produce. I have been receiving reports from Anantnag, Budgam, Pulwama and Ganderbal," he said.The paddy fields in the Valley are covered in a golden layer and the farmers are engaged in the harvest.Nissar Ahmad, a farmer, said that the harvest has turned out to be better than last year."It is due to the agriculture department which provided us new variety of seeds," he said.Most farmers are using traditional ways of harvest due to paucity of labour in the Valley and are liking it.Another farmer Abdul Rasheed said agriculture is the backbone of the Valley and a major source of employment. He said that better produce will not only give them better returns but also enhance employment potential. (ANI)