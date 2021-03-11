Farmers in Punjab end dharna on rail tracks after 169 days

The farmers were staging a sit-in agitation at Jandiala Guru village on the Amritsar-Delhi rail link.

Chandigarh, March 11 (IANS) Keeping in mind the hectic wheat harvesting season ahead, the agitating farmers staging one of the longest protests going on for 169 days on the railway tracks near Amritsar against the three Central farm laws on Thursday announced to end the agitation indefinitely.

Kissan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee leader Savinder Singh said they have decided to withdraw the railway blockade after a meeting of all the protesting farmer unions.

Unlike the members of 30 farmer unions, the Kissan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee was adamant against plying of passenger trains. Owing to their protest, trains were made operational for Amritsar via Tarn Taran.

Angry over the three farm laws, hundreds of farmers have been sitting on the borders of the national capital for more than 100 days now, demanding that the proposed laws should be repealed.

--IANS

vg/arm