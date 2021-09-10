Farmers' leaders meeting with Haryana officials begins in Karnal

Karnal, Sep 10 (IANS) Ahead of the farmers' unions call to decide the further course of action on September 11, a meeting is being held at the Karnal mini secretariat. However, the meeting was not scheduled earlier as Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait had announced that talks can only be restored when a case is registered against SDM Ayush Sinha.

Additional Chief Secretary Devendra Singh and Deputy Commissioner of Karnal Nishant Yadav are participating in the meeting. From the farmers side, BKU president Gurunam Singh Chaduni and the state leadership will present their demands.

The farmers are sitting on dharna outside the district secretariat in Karnal for the last four days over their demand to sack Ayush Sinha and register a case against him.

At a press conference on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said that the work of the district secretariat is going on smoothly. Meetings have been held twice with farmers' organizations but were inconclusive.

He said, "There is no need for the general public to panic. They will not face any trouble or problem in any of their official work".

He said that the synergy between the farmer and the administration should be maintained. He also made an appeal to the farmers organizations that the administration is ready to talk continuously, their doors are always open. The farmer organizations can come and talk at any time.

Talking about Saturday's farmers' meeting, the administration said that the common man should not face any problem during the protest.

--IANS

avr/bg