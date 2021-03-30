Farmers meet administration, request resolution of problems in basic amenities at Ghazipur

This is why farmer leaders at the Ghazipur border held a meeting with the Ghaziabad District Magistrate, besides other top officials.

Ghazipur, March 30 (IANS) As the protest against the three Central farm laws continue at the borders of the national capital, with each passing day the farmers are facing problems related to electricity, water and maintaining sanitation.

During this meeting, maintaining cleanliness at the protest site, the mosquito menace, electricity and water were also discussed. The district administration has assured to listen to the demands of the farmers and resolving these problems soon.

A control room would be set up by the administration at the protest site in which electricity-related items would be kept. Besides this, several employees would also be sitting at the border whose job would be to resolve the problems related to electricity at the protest site immediately.

Apart from the Ghaziabad District Magistrate, other senior officials were present in this meeting with the farmers while officials of some other departments concerned were also present.

Bharatiya Kisan Union's Uttar Pradesh state President Rajvir Singh Jadaun, who was present in the meeting, told IANS: "It has been four months since the protest, there had been no electricity problems faced till now, but it has been witnessed more frequently in the last four to five days."

"Fans are not working due to electricity. Mosquitoes posed the biggest problem due to which farmers were not able to sleep during the night, the scorching heat does not deter the farmers. But fans help to ward away mosquitoes. Fogging produces a lot of smoke but the mosquitoes still do not run away."

The BKU leader said,"We have briefed the officials in the meeting on all these issues and they have assured us that our problems will be resolved soon."

Jadaun further said,"It has been promised by the district administration that a control room will be built near the protest site inside which some electrical goods will be available along with government employees. If the control room is started, we will be grateful to the administration."

