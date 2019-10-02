Farmers organise 'Mahapanchayat' in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Kisan Union on Wednesday organised a 'Mahapanchayat' to put forward various demands to the government and commemorate the anniversary of 'Kisan Kranti Yatra' here.

Farmers hailing from various districts of Uttar Pradesh are expected to attend the event.On the event, State General Secretary of the union Brajendra Kumar Yadav, stated, "Last year, we did Kisan Kranti Yatra to Kisan Ghat but the government misbehaved with us and did lathicharge.""Soon after, they agreed to seven of our demands but so far no action has been taken. The government has betrayed us and we are here to remind them. Secondly, today is also the anniversary of the Kisan Kranti Yatra," he added.SDM (City) Shailendra Singh Kumar Singh stated that the administration had received prior intimation about the event and adequate arrangements are in place to ensure law and order was not disturbed.In addition, police personnel have also been deployed in the area to control the gathering of the farmers and ensuring that normal life was not disturbed."The farmers are here to put forward some of their concerns. Police have been given orders to ensure that there is no problem of law and order here and ensure that the traffic arrangement is not affected," stated SP (City) Shlok Kumar. (ANI)