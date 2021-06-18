Farmers playing with common man's life in the name of 'movement'?

Citizens have been facing harrowing time for the past seven months due to the closure of the main roads and highways due to the protests.

However, the 'movement' has weighed heavily on the life and time of the common man.

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) The ongoing farmers' agitation on the borders of the national capital against the three farm laws passed by the Centre entered its 204th day on Friday.

Thousands of peasants have been registering their protest against the three farm laws at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders. They have also blocked the National Highway at the Ghazipur (UP Gate) border.

The commuters coming from Ghaziabad and Meerut, after reaching the UP Gate, have to face traffic snarls due to the closure of the border.

Although the farmers' strength had dropped in recent months, they are again seen pouring in large numbers at the borders.

Manoj Kumar, who runs an auto repair shop near the Ghazipur border, told IANS: "The farmers' agitation has affected our services. The government should resolve their problems soon and send them back, so that the situation returns to normalcy."

Auto drivers have also expressed their discontentment over the agitation, saying that now it takes them longer hours to reach the Delhi border due to the closure of roads.

Ashok Malhotra, the manager of a TV showroom in Khoda Colony at the Ghazipur border, said, "We have lost 40 per cent of our business due to this movement. The Covid pandemic and the farmers' movement have taken a heavy toll on us."

Farmer leader Jagtar Singh Bajwa, however, said: "Which roads have we closed? All the roads are open. Alternate ways have been created for the movement of the commuters. We have not blocked any route. The police have blocked the roads. We also want that if anyone is facing any trouble, it should be resolved soon."

BKU state president Rajveer Singh Jadaun said, "It has been seven months and after several rounds of talks between the government and us, the situation has ended up in stalemate."

The question still lies: When will it end?

The farmers are adamant in their demand to repeal the three farm laws, while the government has said that it is ready to talk on the other provisions of the legislation.

The three laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- were passed by the Parliament in September last year.

--IANS

msk/sdr