Farmers, police meeting on tractor rally ends inconclusively

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) The meeting between farmer leaders and Delhi Police officials on the issue of the tractor march on January 26 remained inconclusive. The meeting was held at the Mantram Resort on Thursday.

Now, another meeting is expected to be held on Friday.

However, the farmers will discuss all these issues among themselves first, for which a joint Kisan Morcha meeting will be held at the Singhu border. By Thursday evening it is expected that the farmers will unveil their strategy in front of everyone.