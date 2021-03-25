Farmers' protest: Adequate security in place for Bharat Bandh today, says Delhi Police

Speaking to ANI, Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer, said security arrangements include Police Control Room (PCR) vans, Quick Response Team (QRT) vans and motorcycle patrolling teams."Delhi Police has made adequate law and order arrangements in view the bandh call given by farmers. The entire Delhi Police will be on the ground. We are fully prepared; all district authorities have been directed to put all their men on the ground for patroling from the morning itself," Biswal said."We are fully prepared to ensure that the normal life is not affected. All our motorcycle patrolling teams, PCR vans and QRT vans will be on the ground so that no untoward incidents take place," he added.Moreover, Delhi Police has made adequate preparations at the borders of the national capital, where farmers have been protesting for four months."We have taken adequate measures at the borders as well. Barricades and pickets will be in place so that no person with ill intention cause disturbance and enter the city," the Delhi Police Public Relations Officer said.The Bandh call was given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on the completion of four months of farmers' struggle at Delhi. They have demanded the repeal of the three agricultural laws, law on MSP and procurement, cancellation of all police cases against farmers, rollback of "electricity bill and pollution bill" and for reducing prices of diesel, petrol and gas.In a statement, the farmer union said "all minor and big roads and trains will be blocked" and "all services will remain suspended except for ambulance and other essential services".It said various farmers' organisations, trade unions, student organizations, bar associations, political parties and representatives of state governments have supported the protest call.The protest will be held from 6 am to 6 pm. "All shops, malls, markets and institutions will remain closed under complete Bharat Bandh. All minor and big roads and trains will be blocked. All services will remain suspended except for ambulance and other essential services. The effect of Bharat Bandh will be observed inside Delhi as well," the release said.The SKM also appealed to "protesting citizens" to make the protest successful while being peaceful."Protesters are advised to not get involved in any kind of illegitimate debate and conflict. It is a result of the patience of the farmers that the movement has gone so long that we are constantly getting success," the release said.Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Rakesh Tikait had on Tuesday had said that farmers agitating against the Central farm laws would not be divided and they may have to go to the national capital and breach barricades again.Farmers have been protesting at the different border of Delhi since November last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)