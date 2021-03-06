Farmers' protest at KMP e-way ends peacefully

The farmers squatted on the roads and blocked the toll plazas at various points on the expressway from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, they ended it half an hour before the scheduled time.

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Vehicular movement resumed on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near the national capital after a five-hour peaceful blockade by farmers to mark the 100th day of protests against the three new farm laws on Saturday.

During the five long hours, farmers registered their protest by raising slogans against the government and holding black placards. They also sang Haryanvi folk songs 'Ragini', drank sugared-water and ate packaged food in the scorching heat.

The Tricolour fluttered atop tractors and loud protest songs and speeches blared from the speakers as farmers sat on the expressway.

The agitation remained peaceful at all the places on the expressway. The move to block the expressway was symbolic and a part of the strategy to intensify the ongoing protest.

Commuters, however, faced problems because of the disruption as many of them did not know about the protest and were taken aback by it. Vehicles with children and women were allowed to move. At Dasna toll plaza on the e-way, four ambulances were allowed to pass.

The farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws, which began on November 26, completed 100 days on Saturday.

The 53-km Manesar to Palwal section was inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in April 2016. The remaining 83-km-long Kundli to Manesar section was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 2018.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camping at various borders of Delhi, including Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu to protest against the three farm laws. In these 100 days, the farmers have braved harsh weather conditions, but remained firm on their demands.

