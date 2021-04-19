Farmers' protest: Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri, borders closed for traffic movement

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Due to the ongoing farmers' protests, the Ghazipur, Singhu, Mungeshpur, Harewali and Tikri borders have been closed for traffic movement, said the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday.



"Ghazipur (Ghaziabad towards Delhi), Singhu, Mungeshpur, Harewali and Tikri borders are closed for traffic movement," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

"Due to protest of Kisan Andolan, service road of National Highway No. 24 both side at UP Gate and NH 24, NH 9 from UP towards Delhi are closed at UP Gate Ghazipur Border," DTP said.

The traffic police said that only National Highway 9 and 24 from Delhi towards Ghaziabad upper side carriageway is open.

The Delhi Traffic Police also advised commuters to take a diversion for traffic coming from Ghaziabad side via Nala road, Upper canal and Hindon canal.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

