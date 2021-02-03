Farmers' protest: No propaganda can deter India's unity, says Shah after foreign celebs' comments

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reacted to the Ministry of External Affairs' statement slamming international celebrities for commenting on the ongoing farmers' protest in India and said no propaganda can deter India's unity.



Taking on Twitter, Shah said that India stands united and together to achieve progress.

"No propaganda can deter India's unity! No propaganda can stop India to attain new heights! Propaganda cannot decide India's fate only 'Progress' can. India stands united and together to achieve progress," he tweeted along with the hashtags #IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether.

Shah tweeted while retweeting the MEA's statement slamming international celebrities for commenting on the ongoing farmers' protest against the farm laws in the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in its statement, said that the government has passed the laws "after a full debate and discussion" and has "initiated a series of talks" to address the farmers' issues. The statement also condemned the violence that broke out during the protests on Republic Day.

The MEA also condemned celebrities, who have drawn attention to the farmers' protest on social media.

The MEA's response came after American pop star Rihanna extended support to the farmers' protest. "Why aren't we talking about this?!", Rihanna tweeted on Tuesday, along with the hashtag '#FarmersProtest'.

Soon after Rihanna's tweet, several other prominent international celebrities and activists including Jay Sean, Amanda Cerny, Lilly Singh, and Greta Thunberg came out in support of the farmers.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)