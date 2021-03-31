Farmers' protest: Samyukta Kisan Morcha announces peaceful march to Parliament in May

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of protesting farmer unions against central farm laws, has announced a 'Parliament March' in the first fortnight of May.



"SKM has announced a Parliament March in the first fortnight of May. Other than farmers and labourers, here women, Dalit-Adivasi-Bahujans, unemployed youth and every section of society will be part of this march. This program will be completely peaceful," read a release by the SKM on Wednesday.

The farmers' body said people will come in their vehicles from their villages to the borders of Delhi.

"After this, a Paidal March will be done from the borders of Delhi. The exact date will be announced in the coming days," read the release.

The SKM further said that "FCI Bachao Divas" will be marked by gherao of offices of FCI across the country on April 5.

It also announced to block the KMP expressway for 24 hours on April 10 and Savindan Bachao Divas on April 14 on the birth anniversary of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

The SKM had earlier given a call for Bharat bandh on March 26.

Farmers have been continuing their protest against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 at different borders in the national capital. (ANI)

