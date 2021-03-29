Farmers protesting at Ghazipur border celebrate Holi

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Farmers protesting against the Centre's agricultural laws at the Ghazipur border were seen beating drums, dancing, singing, and playing Holi on Monday.



"People have been celebrating Holi since time immemorial. We are celebrating the festival here because our farmer brothers are stationed here. We are singing, dancing, and meeting up with the people," said a farmer.

"It is not a good feeling being away from our families on Holi, but it's okay since our farmer brothers are here. I request the government to pay heed to our demands as soon as possible," he added.

Another farmer, while speaking to ANI, said that the festival was also being observed to remember more than 300 farmers who died during the protests.

"We are singing songs from Sambhal and Badaun traditions and celebrating the festival in memories of more than 300 farmers who died protesting against the three farm laws," he said.

He also said that not being able to celebrate Holi with their families was unfortunate but it would not dampen the spirit of the ongoing protest.

Farmers have been protesting since November last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

