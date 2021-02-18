Farmers' 'rail roko': Delhi Police intensifies vigil on tracks

The vigil was intensified at New Delhi railway station, Old Delhi railway station, Anand Vihar, Nizamuddin, Sarai Rohilla, Delhi cantonment railway station and others. Policemen were keeping an eye on the possible gatherings at the railway stations and railway tracks in the capital.

"We have identified some hotspots near the bordering areas like the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh border. Vigil has been intensified and monitoring of railway tracks along with the platforms is being done," said Harendra Singh, DCP Railways.

The Delhi Police are also coordinating with the RPF (Railway Protection Force) to gather inputs about the protesters if they try to come to the tracks.

"We are also in touch with our counterparts in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to gather inputs on any development or build up if any, regarding the protest," the officer added.

The SHO's of various railway stations have been asked to personally monitor all developments and the security deployment around the tracks with a special focus on tracks near bordering areas.

Station House In-charge (SHO) New Delhi railway station Satish Kumar said the staff has taken all precautionary measures and the police staff was also monitoring the railway track stretches at various crucial junctions as a precautionary measure.

Farm unions have called for a four-hour 'rail roko' demonstration across the country on Thursday as they continue to agitate against three agricultural laws enacted by the Centre in September last year. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of 40 farm unions, has called for a peaceful protest between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

