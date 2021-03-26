Farmers reach Gzb, authorities tell them to return to border

Ghaziabad, March 26 (IANS) The farmers sitting on the Ghazipur border on Friday expressed their displeasure over a Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader being taken into police custody.

Demanding his immediate release by the police, the farmers rode to the Dabur Cut Chauraha near the Kaushambi Metro station in Ghaziabad on tractors. However, the farmers were immediately evicted from the Chauraha by the police.