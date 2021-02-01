Farmers' stir: Entry, exit gates of 4 metro stations closed due to Ghazipur sit-in

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): The entry and exit gates of four metro stations have been closed owing to the farmers' protest at the Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border on Monday.



The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on their official Twitter page said that the "entry/exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, and Tikri Border metro stations are closed" due to the protests.

Meanwhile, in light of the farmers' agitation at the Ghazipur border, the vehicular traffic has been diverted at Akshardham for Noida on Monday, said Delhi Police.

Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet, "Traffic will remain affected on Road no 56 from ISBT (Inter-State Bus Terminus) Anand Vihar to Ghazipur due to closing of the border."

The traffic movement will also remain closed on Jai Singh Marg and Bangla Sahib lane due to the protests, police added. The movement has been opened on National Highway 24 Slip Road from Ghaziabad towards Delhi at around 11.30 am.

"Traffic movement from Akshardham Setu has been diverted towards Akshardham, NH-9. Traffic from Max Hospital cut NH-24 has been diverted towards Hassan Pur depot, while Ghazipur roundabout diverted towards Anand Vihar; and Paper market towards Mayur Vihar Phase-3 to avoid Murga Mandi," Delhi police tweeted.

The protest at the Ghazipur border entered its 66th day on Monday.

The security has been beefed up at the Delhi borders where the farmers are protesting against farm laws for the last two months. (ANI)

