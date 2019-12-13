Farmers suffering due to impact of climate change: Agriculture Minister

New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): Farmers are suffering due to unseasonal rains caused by climate change, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Thursday.

Replying to a debate on crop loss to farmers, Tomar also said that the government is reviewing the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) to see how it can be made more beneficial for farmers.

He said the entire world is facing results of climate change and is finding ways to deal with it."There is a change in the weather in the country. There are unseasonal incidents, unseasonal rains, the farmer is suffering," he said.He said the country recorded 10 per cent excess rainfall during monsoon with 31 per cent area receiving excess rainfall, 15 per cent less and 54 per cent normal.The minister said the government was taking steps to deal with the impact of climate change and the ministry has also launched missions and evolved crop varieties which are resilient to the impact of climate change.Tomar said agriculture was the backbone of the economy and the government was committed to the welfare of farmers.He said the government has taken a series of steps to increase the income of farmers including enhancing minimum support price, PM-KISAN and a pension scheme. He said the government was deliberating how to make the PMFBY more beneficial to farmers."A review is being done of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. We will look into the suggestions and see how these are practical," he said.The minister said of about Rs 47,000 crore paid in insurance premium, Rs 38,499 crore were paid in claims. "The farmers have got benefit to the extent of 81 per cent," he said. PMFBY was launched in the country from Kharif 2016. (ANI).