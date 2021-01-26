Farmers throng ITO, try to move to Rajpath amid tear-gas shells

Clashes between police and protesting farmers were witnessed at the ITO as a section of farmers tried to break through the security arrangements made by Delhi Police in the city heart.

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Hundreds of farmers riding tractors thronged the ITO area in New Delhi after breaking through police barricades and faced tear-gas shells fired by police which tried to prevent them from moving towards India Gate and Rajpath in central Delhi.

Security was already beefed up at strategic locations at the Raisina Hills as farmers swarmed the ITO.

Ruckus was also reported from various border areas of Delhi as the protesters entered the national capital in violation of an agreement on the time they could take out their 'tractor rally' at the end of the official Republic Day celebrations. Chaos prevailed at the Karnal Bypass, Mukarba Chowk, Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Akshardham, Ghazipur, and Tikri border.

Thousands of farmers earlier in the day marched into the national capital on foot and on tractors, even as paramilitary forces and Delhi Police personnel kept a wary eye on the evolving situation.

--IANS

zaz/tsb