Farmers to block KMP e-way on April 10, hold march to Parliament in May

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) In a move to boost the ongoing protest against the new agricultural laws, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced that farmers will block the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway on April 10 for 24 hours and also hold a march to Parliament in May.

Unveiling its plan for the next two months, the SKM, an umbrella body of 32 farmer groups, said that it will organise the 'FCI (Food Corporation of India) Bachao Diwas' on April 5 that will be marked by the 'gherao of FCI offices across the country'.