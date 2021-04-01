Farmers to block KMP e-way on April 10, hold march to Parliament in May

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) In a move to boost the ongoing protest against the new agricultural laws, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced that farmers will block the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway on April 10 for 24 hours and also hold a march to Parliament in May.
Unveiling its plan for the next two months, the SKM, an umbrella body of 32 farmer groups, said that it will organise the 'FCI (Food Corporation of India) Bachao Diwas' on April 5 that will be marked by the 'gherao of FCI offices across the country'.
The foot march will be joined not just by farmers, but also by women, unemployed individuals and labourers who have been supporting the protest, the SKM has said.
It further said that the farmers will celebrate the Baisakhi festival at the Delhi borders on April 13, and on the next day, which is the birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Samvidan Bachao Divas (Save Constitution Day) will be observed.
Thousands of farmers have been camping at the Delhi's borders since November last year, seeking a repeal of the new farm laws.
--IANS
msk/sdr/dpb