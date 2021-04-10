Farmers to block KMP highway today for 24 hours

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) The farmers organisations will block KMP (Kundali-Manesar-Palwal) highway in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday for 24 hours to press for their demand of withdrawal of the contentious farm laws passed by the Parliament last year. The farmers outfits have said common citizens will be treated well on the highway during the blockade.

The farmers have been camping on Delhi borders since November 26 last year to press for their demand of withdrawal of three farm laws.

The coalition of farmers organisation has said, "On behalf of all the farmers we assure you that during the KMP blockade, common citizens will be treated well and it will be completely peaceful.We urge the common citizens to extend their cooperation to the blockade."

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has said that he will also take part in the program.

Carriage vehicles, ambulances, vehicles carrying essential commodities will be exempted from the blockade.

The farmers have planned a series of protests and demonstrations throughout this month.

--IANS

