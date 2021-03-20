Farmers to celebrate Holi at Delhi borders

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha has appealed to the protesting farmers to burn the 'anti-farmer' laws on the day of 'Holika Dahan' on March 28.

Ghazipur, March 20 (IANS) With more than 110 days having passed since the farmers began protesting against the Union farm laws at the borders of the national capital, the farmers have decided to celebrate the festival of Holi in Delhi and are adamant not to return to their native villages.

The farmers have made all preparations for 'Holika Dahan' at Ghazipur border.

Nearly half a dozen packets of coloured powder have been kept at the protest venue. During the early days of the agitation, Rakesh Tikait had made it clear that this time farmers would also celebrate Holi at the Ghazipur border.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Uttar Pradesh state President, Rajveer Singh Jadaun, told IANS, "This time all the farmers will celebrate Holi in Delhi. The agitation will continue so the farmers will not return back to their native villages. This year Holi will be celebrated at the border in a simple and peaceful manner."

Will there be any ruckus on Holi as a means to express protest against the Central government? Responding to this, Jadaun said, "There will be no such thing, there will not be any ruckus or anarchy. We will celebrate Holi in a peaceful manner."

Dharmendra Malik, BKU National Media In-charge, said, "Holi is a major festival, farmers will not return to their homes and instead celebrate Holi at the Ghazipur border. Even fire cannot defeat the truth, taking this message across, Holi will be celebrated this time."

