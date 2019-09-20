Farmers to march to Delhi's Kishan Ghat in protest against power hike, sugarcane dues

A large number of farmers are currently staying in Sector-69, Noida and they are scheduled to march to Delhi at 6:00 am tomorrow.

"After negotiations between Agriculture Ministry officials and farmers failed, we are left with the only option now that is to march to Delhi to draw attention towards our demand. We will leave from here tomorrow morning, on our tractors," said Puran Singh, National President, Indian Farmers Organization."We were trying our best that the authorities should listen to our demands here itself. Our journey began around eleven days ago but now we will be going to Delhi with our demands. I don't understand why didn't the government consider our demand that was given to them in writing. It has been decided that all the farmers will be heading to Delhi now," said Rajendra Yadav, State President, Indian Farmers Organization.The farmers here have asserted that they are left with no option and now they will be heading to Delhi tomorrow morning. They have further requested the media and reporters to support them in this march and convey their message to everyone.Farmers have decided to conduct a hunger strike if their demands are not accepted after conducting a march to the national capital. (ANI)