Farmers' tractor rally: Gurugram police block NH-48 near NSG campus

A number of trucks were stationed on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway between the NSG campus and Manesar Women's Polytechnic College.

Gurugram, Jan 26 (IANS) In view of the farmers' tractor rally, the Gurugram Police erected concrete barriers and containers on both sides of the Delhi-Jaipur expressway (NH-48) near the NSG campus to stop the farmers from entering the national capital.

Gurugram administration have also deployed huge force including Rapid Action Force, Haryana police commandos, traffic personnel along with water cannons, special purpose vehicles and fire brigade.

Convener of Gramin Kisan Mazdoor Samiti, Ranjit Singh Raju told IANS that a huge number of tractors were heading towards Gurugram from the Haryana-Rajasthan border and Masani barrage in Rewari which were lined up for around 12 kilometres.

"A huge number of farmers from Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have also joined the agitation. The proposed rally was also joined by some local supporters," Raju said.

Meanwhile, the truck drivers claimed that they have forcefully stopped since Monday night.

"I was heading towards Jaipur laden with industrial materials but when I reached near NSG campus on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway the police deployed here stopped me and snatched my keys. I didn't eat anything since last night," said truck driver Manpreet Singh.

Apart from this, a huge number of police personnel armed with sticks and riot gear were on the stretch to keep a vigil on the farmer's movement.

"The farmers' tractor rally has begun from Rewari. The Gurugram police are fully prepared to deal with them. The farmers' union have already claimed that the march will be peaceful but we will keep a vigil on them and nobody is allowed to disrupt the law and order situation across the district," said ACP Hitesh Yadav.

--IANS

