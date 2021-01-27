Farmers' tractor rally violence: Delhi Police registers 15 FIRs

According to sources in Delhi Police, five FIRs have been lodged in Eastern Range. "15 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence during farmers' tractor rally yesterday. So far, 5 FIRs have been lodged in Eastern Range," Delhi Police sources said.

Delhi Police said that a total of 83 police personnel were injured in the clashes.

The tractor rally by farmers saw violence at several places in Delhi as protesters clashed with police and broke barricades. Protesters breached the Red Fort premises and waved flags they were carrying from its ramparts.

Violence erupted near the ITO area of the national capital as tractors driven by protesters tried to scare and even run over police personnel deployed in the area.

Metro services were stopped at multiple stations and traffic on roads was also diverted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met senior officials from the home ministry to take stock of the law and order situation in the national capital, following the violence.

Internet services were suspended in the capital at Delhi's border points -- Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and areas adjoining these protest hubs due to intensifying clashes.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.