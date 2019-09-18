Farooq Abdullah not arrested in last 35 days: Javadekar

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah was not arrested in the last 35 days, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday.



Replying to a query, Javadekar told mediapersons here, "You are right in stating that Farooq Abdullah was arrested the day before yesterday under this law (Public Safety Act). This means that he was not arrested in the last 35 days."

On September 16, Abdullah was booked under the stringent PSA.

Reports of the NC leader being booked under the PSA came on Monday when the Supreme Court sought a response from the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration on a petition seeking his release from detention.

PSA is a stringent law that enables detention without trial for up to two years. (ANI)

