Farooq Abdullah releases Rs 1.40 cr to fight Covid in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 8 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Lok Sabha member, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday released Rs 1.40 crore from his constituency development fund for improving Covid facilities in Kashmir.

In a letter addressed to Mohammad Aijaz, district development officer Srinagar, Abdullah said keeping in view the alarming rate of Covid rise in Kashmir, it is most appropriate to use the funds released by the government of India for my constituency development, to improve Covid treatment facilities.