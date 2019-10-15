Farooq Abdullah's daughter, sister detained during protest over repeal of article 370

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah's daughter and sister were detained in Srinagar on Tuesday during a protest against abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.



Abdullah's sister Suraiya and his daughter Safiya and were leading the protest against the withdrawal of special status from Jammu and Kashmir.

Farooq Abdullah and his son and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were detained after the repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. A delegation of National Conference leaders had met them earlier this month.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti was also detained after the Centre's decision concerning Article 370. The Supreme Court last month allowed Mufti's daughter Iltija to travel from Chennai to Srinagar to meet her mother. (ANI)

