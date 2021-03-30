Farooq Abdullah tests positive for Covid (Ld)

"My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come into contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions", Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Srinagar, March 30 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and Lok Sabha member, Dr. Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for Covid-19, his son, Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Farooq Abdullah had taken the first Covid jab at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar.

The pandemic has been registering an alarming surge in J&K during the last one week and the number of people testing positive has steadily increased.

Health officials are blaming the casual approach of the general public to preventive measures as the main reason for the surge in the numbers of people getting infected.

Authorities have mandated wearing of masks in public places and ordered on the spot testing and imposition of heavy fines on violators.

With the tourist season picking up in Kashmir, it is feared that unless strict action is taken to impose preventive measures, the situation could worsen.

