Farooq detained under PSA: J and K govt sources

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has been detained under the provisions of the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), sources in the Jammu and kashmir government have said.

Reports of Abdullah being booked under the PSA came on a day when the Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration on the petition seeking the release of Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah,



PSA is a stringent law that enables detention without trial for up to two years.

The sources added that this would be the first timeit has been official acknowledged that Abdullah has been detained since the crackdown was launched on August 5.

Abdullah has been under the preventive detention in Srinagar after the central government revoked the special Constitutional status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier today, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had sought a response on the habeas corpus petition moved by MDMK chief, Vaiko, in which he pleaded that the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister be allowed to attend an event in Chennai on Sunday.

