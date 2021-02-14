FASTag must from Feb 15-16 midnight; vehicles sans tag to pay double toll fee

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry on Sunday announced all lanes in the fee plazas on the National Highways shall be declared as 'FASTag lane of the fee plaza' with effect from the midnight of 15-16 February, informed an official statement.



The statement added, "Any vehicle not fitted with FASTag or vehicles without valid, functional FASTag entering into the FASTag lane of the fee plaza shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category."

Earlier today, the Ministry clarified that this has been done to further promote fee payment through digital mode, reduce waiting time and fuel consumption, and provide for a seamless passage through the fee plazas.

The Ministry had mandated fitment of FASTag in M and N categories of motor vehicles with effect from January 1.

Category 'M' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers. And Category 'N' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry persons in addition to goods. (ANI)

