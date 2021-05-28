Fatalities in California mass shooting rise to 10

The shooting on Wednesday morning at a light-rail yard near downtown San Jose that left 10 people dead, including the gunman, is believed to be the deadliest mass shooting in the Bay Area, reports Xinhua news agency.

San Francisco, May 28 (IANS) The death toll in a mass shooting in California's San Jose city has increased to 10 after an injured person succumbed in a hospital, authorities said.

Previously, the worst shooting in the Bay Area was on July 1, 1993, when a gunman entered the 101 California St. high-rise building in San Francisco and killed nine people, including himself, according to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, shootings with four or more fatalities in the US in 2021 have reached 17, compared to the whole year number of 23 in 2020, and 36 in 2019, according to Gun Violence Archive (GVA), a nonprofit research group.

Broadening the scope to include gun violence injuries, the GVA counted 610 incidents in which at least four people were shot last year, compared with 417 in 2019 and 336 in 2018.

Under the GVA definition, there have been 231 mass casualty shootings in the US so far in 2021, more than one per day.

