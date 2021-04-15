Fate of UP Board students remains undecided

Lucknow, April 15 (IANS) With 17 out of 19 officials responsible for conducting the UP Education Board examination, testing positive for Covid, the fate of over 56 lakh UP students, slated to undertake the state education board examinations for classes 10 and 12 from May 8, now hangs in balance.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the portfolio of the secondary education minister, said, "Every year about 56 to 57 lakh students appear in UP Board examinations for classes 10 and 12. The board exams were to be held initially from April 24. But they were postponed to May 8 following the steep rise in the Covid infection."