Fatehabad soon to have tertiary cancer care centre

Chandigarh, March 8 (IANS) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday informed the Assembly that the process of setting up of tertiary cancer care centre in Fatehabad town is underway.

However, the work of another tertiary cancer centre being constructed in Ambala will start soon.

Responding to a question on the second day of the Budget session, Vij said a proposal to set up cath lab at the Civil Hospital in Sonipat is under consideration.