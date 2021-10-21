FATF expresses concern at evolving money laundering, terror financing environment in Afghanistan

Paris [France], October 22 (ANI): Terror financing watchdog, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Thursday expressed concern about the current evolving money laundering and terrorist financing risk environment in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the nation.



"In light of recent events in Afghanistan, the FATF, as the global standard-setting body for anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing, expresses its concern about the current and evolving money laundering and terrorist financing risk environment in the country, read FATF statement.

The FATF affirmed recent UN Security Council Resolutions on the situation in Afghanistan. In particular, UNSCR 2593 (2021) demands that Afghan territory not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists or to plan or finance terrorist acts.

The FATF called on all jurisdictions' competent authorities to provide advice and facilitate information sharing with their private sectors on assessing and mitigating any emerging Money Laundering and Terror Financing (ML/TF) risks identified, in accordance with the risk-based approach, added the statement.

The terror financing watchdog reiterated the utmost importance of ensuring non-profit organisations (NPOs) and all other humanitarian actors can provide the vital humanitarian assistance needed in the region and elsewhere, without delay, disruption or discouragement.

It also called on all jurisdictions to protect NPOs from being misused for terrorist financing. This included competent authorities conducting sustained and targeted outreach, consistent with the FATF Recommendations while respecting human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The FATF, together with Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) and Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism (EAG) and the Global Network, will closely monitor the situation, including any changes to money laundering and terrorist financing risks in Afghanistan. It will consider all options to help promote security, safety and the integrity of the global financial system, added statement. (ANI)

