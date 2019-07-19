Father- son tied to tree, beaten in UP village

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): In a shameful incident, a man and his son were allegedly tied to a tree and beaten at Aauta village of Uttar Pradesh after the latter was caught while trying to meet his female friend.



The incident was caught on camera and in the video footage Pawan Gaunda and his father are seen doing sit-ups as punishment by the villagers. Some of them were also heard cracking jokes at the duo.

After receiving a complaint from one of the witnesses, the police rushed to the incident site and rescued the two men.

The local police assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

"Two people were caught by the villagers and were tied to a tree. They were beaten up by the villagers. We are investigating the matter and strict action will be taken against the accused," said Dipender Nath Chaudhary, SP Yamunapar, Prayagraj. (ANI)

