Father dies of heart attack while saving son

The tea stall owner fell down on being pushed on Sunday evening and fell unconscious. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Lucknow, Sep 27 (IANS) In a freak accident, a tea stall owner suffered a massive heart attack and died on the spot while trying to save his son during a spat with a jeweller of the adjoining shop.

This led to protests and shop owners assembled at the spot, demanding action against the accused jeweller, his brother and staff at their shop.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) , North Zone, Prachi Singh, reached the spot and a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered against eight persons including the jeweller Alok and his brother.

According to reports, the jeweller Alok Jain alleged that the deceased Naresh Gupta's son Nikhil was friendly with his daughter.

Alok and his brother Pappu Jain came to the tea stall and demanded explanation from Nikhil. They accused him of entrapping their daughter.

The argument turned heated and, Naresh reached the spot but was pushed aside when he tried to intervene. Naresh fell unconscious after falling down and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

"Naresh's body has been sent for post-mortem examination and a manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused, the ADCP said.

