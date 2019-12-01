Father gets 20 years in jail for raping daughter

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 1 (IANS) A special POCSO court in Muzaffarnagar has convicted a father for raping his daughter.

The accused father, 50, has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment, and also fined Rs 56,000.

According to special POCSO lawyer Dinesh Kumar Sharma, police had registered a case against the man for raping his daughter on February 18, 2016.

It was alleged in the complaint that the girl had been raped for four months by her father who had also threatened her with dire consequences if she informed anyone of it.

