Father, son among 3 murdered in Bihar

The deceased have been identified as JayJay Ram Saah and his son Kundan Saah while 18-year-old Sagar Bind was from the opponent side killed on Friday night.

Munger (Bihar), March 6 (IANS) Three persons, including a man and his son, were killed during a heavy gunfight over a land dispute in Munger district of Bihar, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the matter involves one, Om Prakash Saav, who had bought a land 14 years ago.

A man Rama Bind had allegedly demanded extortion of Rs 5 lakh from Saav for the possession of that land.

Following the dispute matters took a serious turn on Friday afternoon. By night, both parties attacked each other using guns, in which 26-year-old Kundan got injured and later succumbed to his injuries at Sadar hospital. While Sagar Bind, and 55-year-old JayJay Ram died on the spot in firing.

A few others have also injured in the incident.

Munger's Subdivision Officer Nandji Prasad has confirmed the death of three people and said that an accused has been arrested. "Prima facie the matter seems of land dispute. Further investigation is underway."

Tension prevails in the area.

--IANS

mnp/asn/rs