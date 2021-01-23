Father, son shot dead in Agra over a goat

Agra, Jan 23 (IANS) A minor dispute with a neighbour over a goat resulted in the death of a father and son in a village in Agra district.

Basauni police station officials said after the twin murders on Friday, the accused has been absconding.

Villagers of Pura Shiv Lal of Bah tehsil told the police that a goat belonging to Bheekam Singh entered the house of Gyani.