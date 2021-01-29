Fauci: Covid-19 vaccines for kids by 'early summer'



Speaking at a press briefing attended by IANS, the US government's top public health expert said clinical studies to determine safety of already approved vaccines in lower age groups will ramp up in the "next couple of months".

"Over the next couple of months, we will be doing trials and in an age de-escalation manner so that hopefully by the time we get to the late spring and early summer, we will have children being able to be vaccinated, according to the FDA's guidance," Fauci told reporters.