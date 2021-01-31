Fauja Singh's sprint to a biopic



Just a few months back, Singh's book 'Maharaja in Denims' was optioned by Guneet Monga, who has produced films like 'The Lunchbox', 'Masaan' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur'.



The writer, who had written about 'force' Fauja, the centenarian marathon runner first in his book, 'Sikhs Unlimited' in 2007, was approached by Harmander Singh, his coach to write the biography of the 109-year-old Fauja, who stunned everyone by shattering multiple world records as a marathon runner.





Singh feels that as a writer one always aspires to see his work come alive on a screen, and he is no different. "Fauja Singh's story is both extraordinary and simple at the same time. It is one of human triumph and such stories should be turned into biopics for inspiration. 'Maharaja in Denims' is a historical fiction and I feel the film will take this work to a larger audience. Considering it is largely about Punjab's tribulations, it will be instrumental in making other people understand the state's issues, its problems and share the pain that the state has endured over the centuries."



Not apprehensive if the films will do complete justice to the two books, Singh feels that each medium has its own rules. "In fact, I'm looking at my work being improved, and if such is the case, I will be the happiest."



Singh, who recently finished a new novel, again based in Punjab; the different genres he has worked in --biographies, fiction and non-fiction, all have given him "learning and satisfaction". "While my latest book, the biography of Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh set me on the path of intensive research and learning, fiction takes me to an all together different creative plane," he said.



--IANS

sukant/rt