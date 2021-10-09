FB says outage affecting Insta, Messenger fixed after 2nd attempt in a week

San Francisco, Oct 9 (IANS) Facebook has said the issues that blocked access to its apps and services for nearly two hours on Friday have been fixed.

On Friday, some users were unable to load their Instagram feeds, while others were not able to send messages on Facebook Messenger.

"We are so sorry if you weren't able to access our products during the last couple of hours. We know how much you depend on us to communicate with one another. We fixed the issue -- thanks again for your patience this week," the firm said in a tweet.