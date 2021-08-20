FBI has little evidence US Capitol riot coordinated, no evidence Trump involved: Report

Washington [US] August 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The FBI has found hardly any proof that the January 6 riot at the US Capitol was coordinated and has no evidence that former President Donald Trump was involved in the event, Reuters reported on Friday.



The FBI considers the events of January 6 not to be an organised plot by far-right groups or supporters of then-President Donald Trump, the report said citing four current and former law enforcement officials.

Ninety-five percent of the involved are "one-off cases," the report cited a former senior law enforcement official as saying. Of the remaining 5 per cent, there were some militia groups that were more closely organized, but there was no grand scheme to storm the Capitol and take hostages, the report said.

FBI has found, however, that some protesters, such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys groups, had aimed to break into the Capitol, but the investigators did not find any evidence these groups had serious plans on what to do inside, the report said.

Senior lawmakers have been briefed in detail on the results of the FBI's probe and consider them credible, the report said.

On January 6, a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 election results from several states that Trump said were fraudulent. One protester was shot dead during the incident and the law enforcement authorities charged 500 people for participating in the event. (ANI/Sputnik)

