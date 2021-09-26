FBI probing alleged assault on US soldier at Afghan refugee camp

Washington DC [US], September 26 (ANI): An investigating agency is probing alleged assault on a female US soldier at an Afghan refugee camp in New Mexico state in the Southwestern part of the country.



This comes after a female US service member reported being assaulted by "a small group of male evacuees" while at a complex in New Mexico, The Hill reported.

"We take the allegation seriously and appropriately referred the matter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation," the statement of the 1st Armored Division said.

"The safety and well-being of our service members, as well as all of those on our installations, is paramount. We immediately provided appropriate care, counseling and support to the service member."

While blaming US President Joe Biden's administration, a US Congresswoman said that this is yet another tragic failure in the vetting process for Afghan nationals.

"My prayers are with the courageous soldier and her family. This is yet another tragic failure in the vetting process for Afghan nationals. The American people deserve answers," said Rep. Yvette Herrell, US Congresswoman for New Mexico's Second Congressional District.

Another Republican Senator Ted Cruz condemned the incident, stating that Biden made a decision to bring thousands of people on planes to make it look like "his botched evacuation was going well."

"Joe Biden made a decision to shove tens of thousands people on planes to make it look like his botched evacuation was going well. The truth is he had no idea who he brought to the US. That's why I led a letter today demanding accountability and answers."

Earlier this month, the Biden administration had denied anyone "of concern" had made it into the US. (ANI)

