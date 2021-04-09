FCI harassing farmers at Narela Mandi, No counter for procurement of wheat: Delhi govt

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Delhi Agriculture Minister Gopal Rai said that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) is harassing farmers as not a single counter has been set up for the procurement of wheat crop at the wholesale grain market in Narela.



Gopal Rai entered into a heated argument with an officer of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) at a wholesale grain market in Narela on Friday during an official press conference over the establishment of an FCI counter for wheat procurement at the market.

Rai said, "Wheat is not being procured by FCI at Narela Mandi. They've set up a counter at a godown. But even there, no purchases are being done. Farmers are being asked to get documents from the mandi and are being made to go from mandi to godown."

"Procurement is being done in mandis across the country. What is the problem in setting up an FCI counter in this mandi? The Central government should stop harassing farmers. On Monday, I will summon senior FCI officers to the secretariat so that a solution can be found": said Delhi Agricultural Minister.

(ANI)

