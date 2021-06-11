FDA extends shelf life of Johnson & Johnson vax vaccine

Washington, June 11 (IANS) Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday the US Food and Drug Administration has extended the shelf life of its single-shot Covid-19 vaccine from 3 months to 4.5 months, as millions of unused doses nationwide are set to expire this month.

The decision is based on data from ongoing stability assessment studies, which have demonstrated that the vaccine is stable at 4.5 months when refrigerated at temperatures of 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit, or 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, according to the drugmaker, Xinhua reported.